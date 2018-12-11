Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

PA Medical Marijuana Advisory Board accepting applications for new qualifying conditions

December 11, 2018

The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Advisory Board is now accepting applications for new qualifying conditions.

From now through January 21, the board will be taking applications from patients and medical professionals for new medical conditions to consider. Those conditions will be discussed at the board’s next meeting in February.

More information in regards to the application process can be found here.

