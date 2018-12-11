× Pedestrian in Nov. 26 hit-and-run accident in Harrisburg dies of injuries; police still seek driver

HARRISBURG — The victim in a Nov. 26 hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian has died, and Harrisburg Police are still searching for the driver.

Dr. Laura Johnson Hummell, 50, of Washington County, died of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred in the area of S. 3rd & Chestnut Streets at 5:06 p.m.

The incident is now considered a case of vehicular homicide, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Ford Windstar, model year 1999-2003, of unknown color, police say. They believe the vehicle would have sustained damage to the driver’s side front quarter and the headlight assembly area.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle should contact Officer Braughler at (717) 255-3122 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.