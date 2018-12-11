× Phillies sign outfielder Andrew McCutchen for 3 years, reported $50 million

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have reached an agreement to sign outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to numerous sources.

Phillies have agreed to a three-year contract with Andrew McCutchen, source says. Deal is pending a physical. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) December 11, 2018

Signing McCutchen would not preclude the Phillies from signing Machado. They remain on J.A. Happ, as well. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 11, 2018

A former MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013, McCutchen spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and, after a late-season trade, the New York Yankees. He hit .253 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 114 at-bats with the Yanks, over a span of 25 games. During his time with the Giants, McCutchen hit .255 with 15 homers and 55 RBI.

McCutchen broke into the Majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009 and quickly became a crowd favorite. In his nine seasons with the Pirates, he hit .291 with 203 home runs and 725 RBI. His best season was in 2013, when he won the National League MVP award after batting .317, with 21 home runs and 84 RBI.

McCutchen’s three-year deal with the Phillies is for a reported $50 million.