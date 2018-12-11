Police seek suspects in robbery of Harrisburg Rite Aid

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking information in regards to the robbery of a Rite Aid in Harrisburg.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of December 8 at the store located in the 2100 block of North 3rd Street.

Employees told police that three individuals entered the store — one suspect stayed at the front while two others jumped the counter of the pharmacy.

The pharmacist said that one suspect hit him over the head with a gun and then demanded oxycodone, according to police. He told the suspect there weren’t any so in turn, gave the individual around 2000 Hydrocodone pills, police add.

The suspects then fled the store.

Below is a description of each suspect, who were all wearing gloves and masks while also carrying firearms:

Suspect #1 – dark jacket, ripped and faded jeans, and very distinct sky-blue Nike shoes with a white sole and white “Swoosh” symbol

Suspect #2 – dark jacket, ripped jeans, and black and white running shoes

Suspect #3 – black short-sleeve T-shirt over a white long-sleeve T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to successful prosecution in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3118 or submit a tip here.