× Police seeking identity of man wanted in Harrisburg sexual assault

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of man that is wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

The suspect allegedly met the victim outside City Gas in the 1500 block of State Street in Harrisburg on November 26 after the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

The suspect offered to help the victim out, but instead took her back to a residence where he sexually assaulted her.

If you can identify the man, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 255-7320 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.