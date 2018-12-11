× Susquehanna Township Police investigating burglary case at Harrisburg dentist office

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at a dental office on North Progress Avenue.

Police say that sometime between Friday and Monday, unknown subjects forced their way inside the office of R.D. Hood Family Dentistry on the 3600 block of North Progress Avenue and stole two checks and nine 5ml bottles of fentanyl.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown at (717) 909-9242 or by email at 106@susquehannatwp.com.