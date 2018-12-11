Toys wanted, for Santa D’s Toy Challenge on Wrightsville Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Santa D with WSOX is ready to collect some toys for kids in need this holiday season! He will be set up on the Columbia side of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge all week long for people to bring any unwrapped toys.

WSOX has been working with Toys for Tots for 21 years now, but Santa D says his toy challenge is just a few years in the making. He says he really noticed the lack of toys for kids in the area and that's what made him start the challenge.

He began collecting toys on Monday and in just one day they collected 1,407 toys! Their goal this year is to collect 7,500 toys for kids in York and Lancaster County.

You will find Santa and his elves along the bridge for most of the week, and donation boxes will be there 24/7 for toys to be dropped off. To make things easier for drivers they set up an express drive-thru lane where you can pull right up, and most of the time someone will be there to unload the toys.

They are accepting toys for all age groups, but Dave Brady from Toys for Tots York says, they often need more toys for kids 9-12 years old. He says sometimes people forget about the older kids and they need stuff too-- he recommends sports equipment, and crafty items.

If you can't bring a toy, or don't know what kind of toy to get you can also give money donations!

The last day for the Santa D toy challenge is Friday, December 14-- they will be on the bridge until 6:00 p.m.