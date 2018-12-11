× UPMC Pinnacle to close hospital in Lancaster by March 2019, transition services to Lititz location

HARRISBURG — UPMC Pinnacle announced Tuesday that its hospital in Lancaster will close early next year.

In a news release, the Harrisburg-based company said that by March 2019, inpatient services will be centralized at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, located at 1500 Highlands Drive in Warwick Township. The full-service hospital in Lititz currently has 148 beds.

“Moving inpatient services from UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster to UPMC Pinnacle Lititz will combine the strengths of the outstanding patient care teams from both hospitals, unifying employees and expanding UPMC’s high quality of inpatient care and efficient operations in the most modern facility,” said David Simons, DO, president, UPMC Pinnacle Lititz Medical Staff. “UPMC Pinnacle Lititz is an updated facility well-equipped to handle additional services while offering the opportunity for future expansion and growth.”

UPMC Pinnacle states that its commitment to meeting the needs of Lancaster City will continue by way of a strong outpatient presence for primary care and numerous specialty services. The news release notes that those services will be located at the Medical Office Building currently across the street from the hospital on College Avenue. UPMC Pinnacle lists other locations near the hospital in Lancaster: UPMC Outpatient Center, Select Physical Therapy and UPMC Imaging Services.

“The Lancaster campus has a long and rich history of providing compassionate care in the area, and we will continue working to best meet the health care needs of the community,” said Lancaster Board President Gary Clouser. “We are committed to making the process as seamless as possible for all as we take the right steps toward ensuring the future of high-quality care for the diverse communities of Lancaster County.”

According to the news release, UPMC Pinnacle aims to retain and place as many Lancaster employees as possible in positions within the healthcare system but will also work with local hospitals to identify and share available positions with affected employees.

“No final plan has been determined for the future use of the Lancaster facility,” the news release states.