Woman charged in deadly Lititz crash arraigned in Lancaster County Court

LITITZ, Lancaster County — Debra S. Slaymaker-Walker, the Lancaster County woman accused of causing the chain-reaction crash that killed two Warwick High School students last month, had her first court proceedings in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday after being charged in the crash earlier this month.

Slaymaker-Walker, 63, was arraigned on the following charges:

Criminal Homicide (two counts)

Homicide by Vehicle (two counts)

Involuntary Manslaughter (two counts)

Aggravated Assaut

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle

Simple lAssault

Accident Involving Damaged to Attended Vehicle/Property

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Reckless Driving

Exceeding the Maximum Speed Limit by 52 mph

Driving at Unsafe Speed

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police

Bail for Slaymaker-Walker was set at $1 million. She is on supervised bail due to her medical condition, according to court documents. Slaymaker-Walker was hospitalized after the crash, according to investigators.

Our comment on today's court preceding re: double-fatal crash in Lititz… @LititzPolice pic.twitter.com/2xxZHUwBur — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) December 11, 2018

Slaymaker-Walker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.