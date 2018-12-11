Woman charged in deadly Lititz crash arraigned in Lancaster County Court
LITITZ, Lancaster County — Debra S. Slaymaker-Walker, the Lancaster County woman accused of causing the chain-reaction crash that killed two Warwick High School students last month, had her first court proceedings in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday after being charged in the crash earlier this month.
Slaymaker-Walker, 63, was arraigned on the following charges:
- Criminal Homicide (two counts)
- Homicide by Vehicle (two counts)
- Involuntary Manslaughter (two counts)
- Aggravated Assaut
- Aggravated Assault by Vehicle
- Simple lAssault
- Accident Involving Damaged to Attended Vehicle/Property
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person
- Reckless Driving
- Exceeding the Maximum Speed Limit by 52 mph
- Driving at Unsafe Speed
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police
Bail for Slaymaker-Walker was set at $1 million. She is on supervised bail due to her medical condition, according to court documents. Slaymaker-Walker was hospitalized after the crash, according to investigators.
Slaymaker-Walker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.