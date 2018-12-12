An up close look at new voting systems set to come to Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa.-- The voting systems in Pennsylvania have seen better days, but that's all about to change. Officials say new machines will be making their way to the state, ahead of the 2020 election.

On Wednesday residents can actually test them out, and see how they work at an expo in Carlisle.

The current voting systems have almost reached their shelf life, state officials say their software and hardware are practically obsolete.

The Department of Homeland and Security previously called on state and local election officials to make sure this would happen by 2020-- saying that every registered voter should be voting on a paper record system or a ballot that can be checked and verified by the voters and audited by election officials.

They say the new systems must meet 21st century standards no later than December 31, 2019. They even hope to have the voting system in place by the November 2019 general election.

Officials say states have multiple options when it comes to upgrades, but it will be up to them on which system they decide to go with.

You can get an up close look at the new voting systems on Wednesday at an expo in Carlisle from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dickinson College at the Holland Union Building in the social hall. If you go you'll be able to test them out, and ask questions to the vendors.

The new systems would make sure Pennsylvania residents are voting on the most secure, and easy to use voting systems-- and to make sure votes are counted correctly.