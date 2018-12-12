Car crashes into garage in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A car crashed into a garage early Wednesday morning.

According to Lafayette Fire Company, around 2:00 a.m., they were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident next to Rita’s Italian Ice shop at Lincoln Highway East and Strasburg Pike in Lancaster.

The police reported that one vehicle crashed into a garage and there was an odor of gas present.

It was found that a vehicle came off Strasburg Pike but failed to make a turn, and continued straight across a “T” intersection before going up an embankment and across a parking lot.

The vehicle clipped a parked car before crashing into the garage, at which point it turned over on its side.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape, but there is no word on if they suffered any injuries.