Clouds roll in, snow and rain chances finish the week

DRY, CLOUDY WEDNESDAY: We start the day off with a warming westerly breeze at about 5-15MPH. Morning temperatures average about 15-degrees warmer than yesterday, but cloud cover limits temperatures in the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s will be the norm as we stay dry for the middle part of the week.

PRECIP MOVES IN: Overnight, a few isolated snow showers will be possible, especially north of the turnpike. Morning lows stay around the freezing mark with mostly cloudy skies persisting throughout the day. Any accumulation, likely only a dusting if that, will melt in the afternoon with highs near 40-degrees. The rest of Thursday is dry. Afternoon temperatures jump into the mid-40s Friday as rain takes over from southwest to northeast. Showers start around the evening commute and take over throughout the evening.

WET WEEKEND: Widespread showers continue throughout the overnight and into Saturday. Rain will be light-to-occasionally-moderate, steady at times and just enough for a decent drink of water. We’ll get breaks throughout Saturday as another round takes over in the late afternoon. Light showers continue into Sunday morning before drying out as we end the weekend. Highs near 50 for Saturday, mid-40s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long