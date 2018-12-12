× Eagles place Corey Clement, Josh Sweat on IR

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have placed two more players on injured reserve.

The team has been the walking wounded this season, as RB Corey Clement and DE Josh Sweat are the team’s twelfth and thirteenth players to be placed on Injured Reserve this season.

Clement, 24, struggled with injuries during his second NFL season, and was limited to 259 yards on the ground. However, he did see his role expand through the air, as he racked up 192 receiving yards in the 11 games in which he appeared.

Sweat, 21, was drafted in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft. While he was expected to be a backup, Sweat saw a lot more playing time recently due to injuries, but only had one tackle in the 9 games he played.

To replace the duo, the team signed RB Boston Scott off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, and picked up free agent DE Daeshon Hall.

Scott was a sixth round pick by the Saints during this year’s NFL Draft, but failed to make the 53-man roster. Now, he will have a chance to earn playing time in Philadelphia.

Hall, 23, was a third round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, but he suffered a knee injury and only appeared in one game with the team.

He has been shuffled on and off various teams’ practice squads throughout 2018, but has failed to appear in his second NFL game. It appears Hall will get that chance with the Eagles.