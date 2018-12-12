Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats recalled due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 135,000 Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats Wednesday.

Description: This recall involves Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats with “Emerson” printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. The date code represents the manufacture date from the 16th week of 2014 through the 36th week of 2015. The thermostats are white with an LCD screen. There are three buttons below the thermostat screen. Up and down arrow and Menu buttons are located to the right of the screen. Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. A product label containing model number and date code information is located on the back of the thermostat.

Hazard: Contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received eight reports of burn damage to the thermostat, involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately check their Sensi thermostat to determine if “Emerson” is printed on the front with a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. Contact the firm to determine if the unit is included in the recall and for instructions on repair and/or replacement.

Sold At: Johnstone, Home Depot and Golden State FC stores and Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment distributors nationwide from April 2014 through December 2016 for between about $90 and $150.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission