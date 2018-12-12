× Kimberly-Clark issues voluntary recall of certain tampons

Kimberly-Clark has issued a voluntary recall of certain tampon products.

“U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency” that were manufactured before October 16, 2018 have been recalled.

Those tampons were sold in the United States and Canada.

Kimberly-Clark says it has received reports from consumers saying that the tampons unraveled and/or came apart during removal. In some cases, causing users to seek medical attention to remove pieces left in the body.

Other concerns include irritation and other health issues.

Only specific lot numbers are impacted. You can check if your lot is affected at the Kotex website here: Tampon Recall Information or by calling 888-255-3499.

Women are advised to stop using the product and contact the company for more information.