× Lancaster man accused of striking woman while she was holding baby during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old Lancaster man is facing child endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief charges after a domestic dispute Sunday on the 300 block of Pennshire Drive in Lancaster Township.

Jose Orlando Colon is also charged with possession of cocaine, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say the incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. During an altercation with a female victim, Colon allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled it at the root. He also is accused of throwing the victim around the interior of the residence, striking her head and back, while the victim was holding a three-month-old child, police say.

When the victim attempted to contact police, Colon allegedly broke two iPhones, valued at $1,800, according to police.

He was found to be in possession of rock cocaine when he was taken into custody, police say.