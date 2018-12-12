× Lancaster man accused of trading, sharing child pornography

LANCASTER — A 55-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple felonies after police say they discovered more than 600 files of child pornography on his computer.

Timothy Wolf, 55, was arraigned Tuesday. Manheim Township Police filed the charges after a countywide investigation into illegal sharing and trading of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The investigation was launched in September after Manheim Township Police were contacted by Lancaster County detectives, who revealed they were investigating online file sharing associated with an IP address registered to Wolf’s computer, the complaint states.

The images and videos being shared included children under the age of 18 engaging in sex acts and posing nude, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant on Wolf’s Valleybrook Drive home to access his computer. They say they found 605 images of child pornography on it, along with software designed to delete data and hide internet traffic history.