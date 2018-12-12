MaryEllen’s weather kid with Harley Cowgill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Harley Cowgill is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Harley is in the 10th grade in the Spring Grove School District where she is a Cheerleader. She is involved in Link Crew, Future Educators Club and Drama Club. She enjoys going to church and being in youth group. Career plans to be a Pediatric Nurse. Enjoys camping, going shopping, and spending time with friends and family.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> https://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)