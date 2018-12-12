× Pirates sign Jordan Lyles

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates added a journeyman pitcher just hours after trading away a starting pitcher.

The team has agreed to a one-year, $2 million dollar deal with Jordan Lyles, according to reports.

Lyles, 28, spent 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers where he pitched in 11 games. He threw 16.1 innings of 3.31 ERA ball and struck out 22.

Lyles has failed to pitch more than 87.2 innings in any season since 2014, and has been used more frequently in a relief role in the past few years.

Pittsburgh may elect to deploy Lyles as a multi-inning reliever or give him another shot at making a starting rotation.