Pirates trade Ivan Nova to White Sox

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are moving on from a veteran pitcher in exchange for a young arm and international spending money.

The team traded P Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500K in international spending money.

Nova, 32 on Opening Day, is entering the last year of his contract. In 2018, he went 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA over 161 innings across 29 starts for Pittsburgh. Now, he will add a veteran presence to the White Sox rotation.

Rosario, 20 on Opening Day, spent last season in rookie ball. He made 11 starts and threw 56 innings of 2.89 ERA ball while striking out 70. While he is farther away from the major leagues, the Pirates may like Rosario’s potential.