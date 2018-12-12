Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Pirates trade Ivan Nova to White Sox

Posted 5:26 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32AM, December 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Nova #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on September 21, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are moving on from a veteran pitcher in exchange for a young arm and international spending money.

The team traded P Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500K in international spending money.

Nova, 32 on Opening Day, is entering the last year of his contract. In 2018, he went 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA over 161 innings across 29 starts for Pittsburgh. Now, he will add a veteran presence to the White Sox rotation.

Rosario, 20 on Opening Day, spent last season in rookie ball. He made 11 starts and threw 56 innings of 2.89 ERA ball while striking out 70. While he is farther away from the major leagues, the Pirates may like Rosario’s potential.

Related stories