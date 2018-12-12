× Police in Lancaster County seek suspected package thief

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — Manheim Borough Police have a warning for those who are waiting for packages to be delivered during this busy holiday season: Beware of the grinches who steal them.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the police department described a recent theft that occurred in Manheim. The suspect is accused of stealing several packages that had been left at the front door of a residence, and then fled on what appears to be a bicycle with training wheels on it.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at (717) 665-2481.