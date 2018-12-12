× Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Mifflintown, Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY — State Police are investigating a murder-suicide shooting that occurred overnight in Fermanagh Township, Juniata County.

According to police, incident occurred on the 200 block of Laurel Rock Lane.

Police responding to the report of a domestic incident at the residence found Tammy Lynn Dorward, of Mifflintown, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

A man, David Jay Britcher, also of Mifflintown, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Geisinger Lewistown Emergency Hospital, where he later died of his injury, police say.

Britcher is the owner of Laurel Rock Farm, a wedding venue near where the incident occurred, according to social media accounts.

The State Police investigation is being assisted by the Juniata County Coroner’s Office.