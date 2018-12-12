× Police seeking to identify four suspects from retail theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying four suspects who committed retail theft.

On November 23 around 4:10 a.m., two men and two women entered the Tommy Hilfiger outlet store in Lancaster and concealed merchandise before exiting the store without making any attempt to pay.

Police are seeking to identify the following suspects:

A 20-30-year-old woman with a thin build. She has distinctive colored red hair, and was wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood. A 20-30-year-old woman with an average build. She was wearing a tan jacket. A 20-30-year-old man with an average build and facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and light colored pants. A 20-30-year-old man with an average build and pony tail. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is requested to contact East Lampeter Township Police Department.