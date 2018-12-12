Police: Teens charged for alleged involvement in robbery that led to physical altercation, shots fired

YORK COUNTY — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged as adults for their alleged involvement in a robbery that led to a physical altercation and shots fired, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of Pleasant View Drive and Marion Road for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim.

“(The victim) reported that he was contacted on Snapchat earlier in the day by an unknown male subject,” Detective Raymond Craul wrote in the criminal complaint. “(He) stated the subject wanted (half) an ounce of marijuana, which he was going to sell to him for a price of $65 or $80.”

The victim added that the individual kept asking for more marijuana and gave him an address in the 2300 block of Pleasant View Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim arrived and parked near the address, which is when a black and white male, later identified as Noah Lezama and Damian Troch, respectively, approached the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle. Troch then allegedly said he had cash, walked toward to the passenger’s side and got into the vehicle.

The victim then pulled marijuana out of his pocket and Troch reached over and grabbed it, the criminal complaint alleges. That’s when Lezama, who was standing by the driver’s side door, allegedly pulled a pistol out and pointed it at him.

As a result, the victim grabbed Troch and the two individuals started to fight.

During the altercation, the victim alleges that Lezama walked around to the front of the vehicle and fired a shot toward it — no one was struck. Troch then fell out of the vehicle, got up and fled with Lezama, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police the males took his marijuana and $250.

Police identified Lezama and Troch as suspects. A relative of Lezama also called the station to report an incident where he was “jumped.” The relative and Lezama went to the station and were interviewed, in which Lezama reportedly admitted that he and Troch contacted the man and decided to rob him when they showed up to purchase marijuana. Lezama also admitted to the events that followed, allegedly saying that he fired the gun to scare the victim.

Lezama then advised that the gun was at Troch’s house, where they allegedly ran to following the robbery.

Police then responded to Troch’s residence, where he reportedly admitted to participating in the robbery. He also allegedly directed the detectives to the gun, inside a bedroom.

Lezama faces charges of robbery, conspiracy, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor, court documents show. Troch has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Both teenagers are being held on bail.

Police noted in a news release that an investigation of the drug transaction involving the man is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or through York Counyt 911.