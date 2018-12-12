× Report: Carson Wentz, suffering from back injury, might miss Sunday’s game against Rams

PHILADELPHIA — Hey, Eagles fans: Remember that Super Bowl win back in February?

Just focus on that.

The latest entry into what has been a disastrous 2018 season for the Eagles came across the wires Wednesday morning, when it was reported that franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is doubtful to play in Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Rams because of an issue with his back.

If Wentz doesn’t play Sunday — and backup QB and Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles can’t somehow engineer an upset — Philadelphia’s already slim playoff hopes could well be extinguished for good.

If that were to happen, Wentz could possibly be shut down for the rest of the season, reports say.

The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz has been dealing with a cranky back for weeks, according to a report in the Allentown Morning Call.

Ironically, Wentz was injured in the same week at this point last season — during the Eagles’ visit to Los Angeles to face the Rams. In that game, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee while diving into the end zone on a play that was ultimately nixed by a penalty. Wentz stayed in the game for one more play, throwing a touchdown pass on fourth and goal, before leaving for good.

Foles famously took over for Wentz and led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory.

Now the Eagles could have to turn to Foles again to rescue a season in which the Birds have dealt with an even larger number of crushing injuries.

Philadelphia has placed 13 players on the injured reserve list at one point or another this season. Among the casualties are starting running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, wideouts Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace, defensive players Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Rodney McCleod, Derek Barnett, Chris Maragos, Elie Bouka, Josh Sweat, and Paul Worrilow.

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigans and running back Darren Sproles also missed significant time with injuries, and Wentz was out for the first few weeks of the season while recovering from last year’s knee injury.

Despite all that, the Eagles 6-7 are somehow still mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race — or they were, until today’s news dropped.