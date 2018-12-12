× Rutter’s applies for video gaming terminals at 20 stores

YORK COUNTY — Rutter’s has applied for Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) licenses for 20 of its convenience stores, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

A VGT operates in a similar way to a slot machine in a casino with each play random of the previous one, the state’s Gaming Control Board says. The machines only accept cash and winning will be paid through a redemption machine.

By law, the maximum bet on a VGT is $5 — the maximum payout being $1,000, the PA Gaming Control Board adds.

A list of locations can be seen below:

201 Cool Springs Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368

6837 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222

129 Leader Heights, York, PA 17403

2125 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17403

362 North Main Street, York, PA 17403

2115 East Berlin Road, East Berlin, PA 17316

3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, PA 17554

370 West Main Street, Leola, PA 17540

3050 Heidlersburg Road, York Springs, PA 17372

27335 Route 75 North, Mifflintown, PA 17059

368 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, PA 17070

4425 West Market Street, York, PA 17404

1391 South Main Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

378 North Main Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236

798 West Main Street, Annville, PA 17003

100 Grand Street, Hamburg, PA 19526

405 Historic Drive, Strasburg, PA 17579

935 Plank Road, Duncansville, PA 16635

4498 Lincoln Way West, St Thomas, PA 17252

234 Kuhn Lane, Duncansville, PA 16635