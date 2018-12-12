Rutter’s applies for video gaming terminals at 20 stores
YORK COUNTY — Rutter’s has applied for Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) licenses for 20 of its convenience stores, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
A VGT operates in a similar way to a slot machine in a casino with each play random of the previous one, the state’s Gaming Control Board says. The machines only accept cash and winning will be paid through a redemption machine.
By law, the maximum bet on a VGT is $5 — the maximum payout being $1,000, the PA Gaming Control Board adds.
A list of locations can be seen below:
201 Cool Springs Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368
6837 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222
129 Leader Heights, York, PA 17403
2125 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17403
362 North Main Street, York, PA 17403
2115 East Berlin Road, East Berlin, PA 17316
3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, PA 17554
370 West Main Street, Leola, PA 17540
3050 Heidlersburg Road, York Springs, PA 17372
27335 Route 75 North, Mifflintown, PA 17059
368 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, PA 17070
4425 West Market Street, York, PA 17404
1391 South Main Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201
378 North Main Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236
798 West Main Street, Annville, PA 17003
100 Grand Street, Hamburg, PA 19526
405 Historic Drive, Strasburg, PA 17579
935 Plank Road, Duncansville, PA 16635
4498 Lincoln Way West, St Thomas, PA 17252
234 Kuhn Lane, Duncansville, PA 16635