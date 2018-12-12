Snow chances to end the work week with rain and warmer temperatures by this weekend!

TEDIOUS THURSDAY: A weak clipper system will track through the region tonight and into early tomorrow bringing the likelihood of a few snow showers. Most of the winter weather should stay north of the turnpike, but it is possible the rest of us see a flurry here and there as well. As far as accumulation goes, I think at most our northern counties see a dusting or a light coating. Anything that does accumulate will quickly melt away by Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing back up into the 40s. Unfortunately, not much sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday. It will be rather gloomy with plenty of clouds ahead of our next system.

WET WEEKEND WOES: Another not-so-great weekend is on tap with shower activity to dominate most of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Showers will likely arrive early Friday afternoon and continue through the rest of Friday and into Friday night. There is some model discrepancy with Saturday morning with some guidance indicating a brief dry period early Saturday before the next wave of wet weather moves in. It is possible that we dry out early Saturday morning through about the lunch hour, and then the next round of showers will begin. Those will continue through Saturday night and linger into early Sunday morning. Eventually Sunday we will dry out and heading into next week, we appear to stay dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s for highs on Saturday! A few of us could even be flirting with the 50s! The little bit of good news with the dreary weather is at least it won’t be cold.

Have a wicked great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash