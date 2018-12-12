× York County man accused of causing injuries that killed 2-year-old boy due in court

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County man accused of causing the injuries that killed a 2-year-old boy is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 this morning.

39-year-old Tyree Bowie will appear in front of Judge Oberdorf in Manchester Township for his preliminary hearing. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

Bowie admits he was the only person watching Dante Mullinex the night of September 6th.

According to court documents an autopsy revealed Mullinex died of traumatic brain injury, strangulation and suffocation.

Mullinex was taken to the hospital by Bowie. Bowie left the hospital once Mullinex was in the care of hospital staff.

The court documents also say Bowie told police he fed the two-year-old boy animal crackers and later realized the boy was not breathing.

Mullinex was transferred from York Hospital to Hershey Medical Center the same day. He died the next week from his injuries.