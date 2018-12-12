York County man accused of causing injuries that killed 2-year-old boy to stand trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

39-year-old Tyree Bowie was ordered to stand trial. He appeared in front of Judge Oberdorf in Manchester Township for his preliminary hearing on charges of Criminal Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of Children, while 2-year-old Dante Mullinix was under his care.

Back in September, FOX 43 reporter that Bowie was watching Dante when he said he gave him animal crackers, and then he stopped breathing.

According to court documents, Bowie rushed Dante to the hospital, then took off. The next day, Bowie admitted to being the only one caring for Dante when he stopped breathing. Surveillance video from a Rutter's gas station shows the two together around 8:45 that night, just before Dante was taken to Hershey Medical Center. In that video, Dante is walking and appears to be healthy.

Detectives also served a search warrant on Bowie's vehicle, but never found any animal crackers.

FOX 43 spoke with Dante's mother, Leah, shortly after it happened.

"If I knew that would happen I would've never left my son," Leah said. "That was my baby. And I lost him to somebody whose a sick bastard."

The coroner said Dante died from a traumatic brain injury. He was also strangled and suffocated.

Bowie will be back in court next month.