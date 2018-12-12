× York man accused of masturbating in view of woman playing Pokemon Go

YORK — A 30-year-old York man is charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure and indecent assault after police say he masturbated in front of a woman who was walking down Market Street and later approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks without consent.

Shameik Vinson, of South Hartley Street, was caught performing the lewd acts on surveillance video in the Dec. 2 incident, according to York City Police.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Market Street, near North Pershing Avenue, police say.

The victim told police she encountered a male suspect, later identified as Vinson, as she was walking down Market Street playing the Pokemon Go game on her phone. Vinson allegedly got her attention by saying “psst,” and when she looked in his direction she saw that Vinson was masturbating.

The victim told police she ignored Vinson and continued walking east on West Market Street. She continued playing the phone game and was looking at her phone when she saw someone approaching her via reflection on the screen. At that point, the victim told police, she felt someone grab her buttocks, turned around, and saw it was Vinson.

The victim told police she screamed and Vinson fled south on North Pershing Avenue.

Police obtained surveillance footage from a restaurant on the 100 block of West Market Street, which showed Vinson masturbating. Police were able to identify the suspect on the surveillance footage, based on a previous encounter with him, according to the criminal complaint.