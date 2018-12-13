× Authorities nationwide investigate bomb threats, including locations in central PA

LANCASTER — Authorities nationwide are investigating email-generated bomb threats.

The threats were made across the country Thursday, including a number of locations in central Pennsylvania:

Dauphin County

County dispatch says at least six bomb threats were reported Thursday, though, no specific locations were provided.

The sixth threat was active for about two hours, according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

Lancaster County

At least 15 bomb threats were made across 11 county municipalities, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Some of the municipalities include Lancaster City, Manheim Township, Penn Township, Clay Township, West Donegal Township, Rapho Township and Lititz.

Lancaster Police were dispatched to two businesses in the city just after 1 p.m. The first incident led to the closure of of the 400 block of North Duke Street, which has since been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police say.

Police also responded to a business located in the Buhrle Industrial Center in the 1000 block of New Holland Avenue. According to police, that scene was cleared at 2:01 p.m. No roads were shut down.

None were deemed credible.

The DA’s Office advises businesses to immediately contact Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 717-664-1180 or 911 in emergency situations if they receive a threat.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office issued this statement:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

York County

Six bomb threats sent were reported to York County dispatch, according to Mark Walters, the county’s communications director.

Two were reported at businesses in York Township while one occurred in the following municipalities: York City, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township and Jackson Township. Five of the threats came via email.

One business was a senior living facility while another was an entertainment venue, Walters says.

No injuries have been reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued this statement:

“We are aware of recent bomb threats made in cities around the country & remain in touch w/ our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant & to report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to public safety.”

Penn State University

Numerous locations on the campus also received bomb threats, according to a news release from the university.

They included: Rider Building, the University Park Airport, Tyson Building, Johnston/Findlay Commons in East Halls, the Agriculture Sciences and Industries Building, Henning Building, Redifer Commons, and the Greenburg Complex.

An investigation into the threats on campus has concluded and police believe them to be a hoax.

Anyone with information pertaining to the threats at the university should contact Penn State Police at 814-863-1111.

Shippensburg

Shippensburg Police posted on Facebook that they have received reports from businesses of threats as well.

One email sent to a business wanted payment to keep the device from detonating, according to the post.

Police believe the email to be fraudulent and there’s no valid threat.

This story has been updated from its previous version.