× Authorities nationwide investigate bomb threats, including locations in PA

LANCASTER — Authorities nationwide are investigating email-generated bomb threats.

The threats were made across the country Thursday, including a number of locations in Pennsylvania.

At least 15 threats were made across 11 Lancaster County municipalities, one of which remains active. Some of the municipalities include Lancaster City, Manheim Township, Penn Township, Clay Township, West Donegal Township, Rapho Township and Lititz, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Lancaster Police were dispatched to two businesses in the city just after 1 p.m. The first incident led to the closure of of the 400 block of North Duke Street, which has since been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police say.

Police also responded to a business located in the Buhrle Industrial Center in the 1000 block of New Holland Avenue. According to police, that scene was cleared at 2:01 p.m. No roads were shut down.

The DA’s Office advises businesses to immediately contact Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 717-664-1180 or 911 in emergency situations if they receive a threat.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued this statement:

“We are aware of recent bomb threats made in cities around the country & remain in touch w/ our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant & to report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to public safety.”

Numerous locations on the campus of Penn State also received threats, according to a news release from the university.

They include: Rider Building, the University Park Airport, Tyson Building, Johnston/Findlay Commons in East Halls, the Agriculture Sciences and Industries Building, Henning Building, Redifer Commons, and the Greenburg Complex.

The campus remains open. The news release adds that a police presence will be at the above locations until further notice.

Anyone with information pertaining to the threats at the university should contact Penn State Police at 814-863-1111.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office issued this statement:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Shippensburg Police posted on Facebook that they have received reports from businesses of threats as well.

One email sent to a business wanted payment to keep the device from detonating, according to the post.

Police believe the email to be fraudulent and there’s no valid threat.

This story has been updated from its previous version.