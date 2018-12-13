× Police: Bullet struck vehicle on Route 30 in Hellam Township

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning in Hellam Township.

Officers responded to Route 30 west in the area just across the Susquehanna River Bridge around 10:50 a.m. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said a red Lexus sedan with dark tinted windows and “LED” trimmed head lamps pulled up alongside his vehicle.

Police say they observed evidence which indicated a bullet striking the vehicle of the victim’s door. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Det. Test at 717-434-1310.