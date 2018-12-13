Dozens line up in York to score free box of life-saving drug ‘Naloxone’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Free Naloxone kits were handed out on Thursday in York County as part of Governor Tom Wolf's "Stop Overdoses In PA -- Get Help Now” opioid epidemic initiative.

As a part of the initiative, more than 80 locations across the state of Pennsylvania gave away the free life-saving drug Narcan, also known as Naloxone for one day to anyone who needed it.

York City’s Bureau of Health was one of two locations in York County that participated, giving those struggling with opioid addiction a second chance.

“I started to need them all the time and got hooked on them," said Jessica Sullivan, recovering addict.

“This is a disease we need to treat it like a disease, it does relapse, sometimes we have to use Naloxone multiple times and that’s not a failure, ultimately getting that person into treatment and long-term recovery is really our goal," said Dr. Matthew Howie, Medical Director at York City’s Bureau of Health.

Dozens of people lined up to get their free box. Some with family members fighting addiction and others recovering addicts.

“I want to be able to help other addicts because I am a recovering addict myself and I know how it feels," said Jessica Sullivan, recovering addict.

Three women from York County, currently in recovery, say they wanted to get it for anyone that may need it because the problem with addiction is something they all know too well.

“Multiple times I’ve been revived, thank god, because if I wasn’t from Narcan, I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t," said Alexandra Robbins.

“A lot of people can’t afford it and are just dying," said Jenna Hendershot.

“I still deal with the pain but I don’t want to die," Amanda Karst added.