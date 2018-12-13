Free Naloxone kits provided as part of “Stop Overdoses in PA Week”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- 80 locations, including two in York County will hand-out free Naloxone kits today as part of the Governor’s “Stop overdoses in PA: Get help now week”.

The Naloxone kits will be available from 11:00AM - 7:00PM or until supplies run out at 2 locations in York County:

City of York - Bureau of Health, 435 W. Philadelphia St

York County State Health Center at 1750 N. George St.

You can find a complete list of the 80 locations in Pennsylvania participating here.

Each kit given out today will be equipped with step-by-step instructions and 2 doses of Naloxone.