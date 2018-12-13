× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (December 13, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll talk to a Mechanicsburg man whose act of generosity has found viral fame. Frequent flyer Jason Kunselman gave his first class flight seat to a mother and daughter that he noticed as they boarded the flight. Kelsey Rae Zwick and her 11 month old baby were traveling to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Zwick’s daughter has a chronic lung disease and requires an oxygen machine. After the flight, Zwick took to Facebook to help identify Kunselman and publicly thank him for his kindness. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about how a planned restaurant construction is concerning nearby residents. A Chick-fil-a is set to be built in Camp Hill, at an intersection that some say is already a traffic problem. In addition, the restaurant is flipping several lots from residential to commercial as four homes will be destroyed to make room for the new building. We’ll look further into this story First at Four.