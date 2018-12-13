Holiday Decor with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,PA---We are celebrating the holidays with our favorite party planner Renee Patrone – CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers. We are getting some fun and carefree party ideas that anyone can do.

I think some DIY can be so challenging or overwhelming or you have to buy 100 hundred things to recreate something. Whenever we put together these segments, we show you things we would make ourselves. And believe me, we are not super crafty people – anyone can do these!!

First up are these gorgeous vases – this is something you can leave up all month, straight through to the new year. Grab some clear vases, fill with mini ball ornaments or even mini pom poms and stick in some faux holly branches. Done. It gives any tablescape or mantel height and its not alive! So you don’t have to worry about changing out water or buying more fresh flowers.

Now let’s add some light to this party – we have a few mason jars with fresh sprigs of holly inside. We are going to pour some water right in, right up to the top. Drop in a candle votive and light it up. Look how gorgeous! This is such a simple piece to add to your coffee table or even your bathroom for your holiday parties.

Sticking with the red and white theme – make a dessert table at your next holiday party the centerpiece. Jars of mints, bubble gum, candy cane, Hershey kisses – look pretty all clustered together!

And you need string lights in your life. We’ve filled up these jars with pine cones and ornaments and just strategically placed some of these string lights – you can grab a bunch for less than $10 on Amazon. They are battery operated and they look like something out of a magazine when you really only spent a few dollars.

So when it comes to making your holiday party at home perfect, you need to call Party Host Helpers. We take the stress out of every event, so the host can relax and mingle with her guests before the year ends!