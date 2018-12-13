Holiday Drinks with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa---We’re talking holiday cocktails with Renee Patrone with CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers! Yes, first up is – Christmosas!

In a large pitcher, add chopped granny smith apples, cranberries and grapes. Add 1 cup of sparkling grape juice and then one bottle of champagne prosecco – voila, a Christmosa! Pour a glass into a champagne glass and its delicious.

Now, we are making a candy cane cocktail. In this shaker, we have ice, berry flavored vodka, peppermint schnapps, grenadine and creame de cacao – shake it up. Then we crushed up some candy canes and we’re gong to dip the martini glass in there. Pour out the pink drink and WOW – candy canes never tasted so good!

So when it comes to making these drinks and serving them or even assembling your appetizers or lighting your votive candles – you need to call Party Host Helpers. We take the stress out of every event, so the host can relax and mingle with her guests before the year ends!

Plus, we’ve seen Christmas Cookie swaps or gingerbread house parties with the kids – these require a lot of organizing by the host. That’s where we can help so you can be involved without spending the whole time in the kitchen.