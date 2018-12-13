Man allegedly threatened woman with knife during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY — Southern Regional Police in Lancaster County are looking for a 22-year-old man accused of threatening a woman with a knife.

Police hold an arrest warrant for David Cross, who has a last known address in the 2000 block of New Danville Pike in Pequea Township.

Cross allegedly threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Wednesday. He has since sent multiple threatening messages to the victim, police allege.

He faces charges of stalking, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Cross is operating a 2012 white Chevy Sonic with PA license plate KHH5978.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Southern Regional Police at 717-945-7546 or 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.