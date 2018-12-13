× Man, woman charged in alleged attempt to fill forged prescription

YORK COUNTY — A man and woman face charges following alleged attempts to obtain prescriptions by forgery.

Mary Hennessie, 54, and George Holland, 57, each face two counts of acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance, one count of procure for self/other drug by forgery. Hennessie faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy in Hanover just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for an individual, later identified as Hennessie, who allegedly passed a forged description. The passenger in her vehicle, Holland, also spoke with police. Hennessie told police that she had come to CVS with Holland so he could get his prescriptions.

Police spoke with the pharmacist who advised that the woman attempted to pass a prescription for oxycodone at 120 pills Monday and Tuesday. The criminal complaint says Hennessie took the prescription back after the pharmacist said they needed to contact the doctor before filling it. Because of this, the pharmacist reached out to the doctor who said that the practice does not subscribe oxycodone in such quantities and advised it was fraudulent, according to the criminal complaint.

Police then asked Hennessie to consent to a search of her vehicle. She agreed.

It’s alleged that police found a bag in her vehicle that contained several items of drug paraphernalia: a straw with white residue, a crack pipe with residue, a ball of gold wire and three capsules which contained white residue. Hennessie claimed ownership and said she used to smoke crack cocaine, the criminal complaint alleges.