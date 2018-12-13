Mostly cloudy, but dry before rain moves in to end the week

LAST DRY DAY: A few flurries will try to make their way to the ground north of the turnpike, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures slow to rise under mostly cloudy skies, highs only reach the low-to-mid 40s once again. Winds remain light on a mostly calm day ahead of our next rain maker.

RAIN MOVES IN: Friday morning starts dry with lows in the 30s. By the afternoon, the mid-40s again are likely. The drive home for our southwestern spots will begin to be wet, with light spotty showers starting around 4PM. By the evening, rain becomes steady area-wide. Light for the most part, occasional downpours will be possible overnight and into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND SHOWERS, DRYING NEXT WEEK: A few breaks in the rain will be possible Saturday morning before becoming steady once again in the afternoon. Sunshine will be absent as temperatures rise near 50, after a mild morning low in the low-40s. Showers persist most of the day and into the overnight period with a second shot of moisture. Rain finally comes to an end late Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies continuing to finish the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long