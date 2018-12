× Police locate missing Perry County man safely

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Lauver was located safely.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are searching for a missing man.

Russell Lauver, 52, of Blain, has been missing since December 11 around 6:30 a.m.

He was last known to be going hunting in the area of Bottom Road in Tobyne Township.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.