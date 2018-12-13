Police seeking three suspects in connection to Dauphin County retail theft

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking three male suspects in connection to a retail theft.

On December 11, police were dispatched to the Walmart store in Lower Paxton Township regarding a retail theft.

Around 3:45 a.m., a Chevrolet Malibu entered the Walmart parking lot and allegedly pushed a 50″ television out of the store shortly after 4:00 a.m.

All three men fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-238-9676.