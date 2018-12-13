× Traffic stop leads to fraud charges in Lebanon County

SWATARA TWP., Lebanon County, PA. — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men on identity theft and fraud charges. State Police stopped the suspects for a traffic violation on I-78. Troopers say the men provided false names and dates of birth. Troopers soon discovered the men, Jerry Rojas, 25, and Albert Mujaj, 39, both of the Bronx, New York, were wanted in multiple states.

Troopers say they found a false driver’s license from Ohio and a fake credit credit in the vehicle. While in custody, Mujaj allegedly tried to flush other fraudulent credit cards and a fraudulent Michigan driver’s license down the toilet at the police station.

Both suspect face numerous charges, including forgery, identity theft and access device fraud. Both are also charged as fugitives from justice. Rojas’ bail was set at $125,000 and Mujaj at $155,000.