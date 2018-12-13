Washout weekend plus warmer temperatures in the coming days!

SHOWERY WEEKEND: Following in the footsteps of the past few weekends, this upcoming one will be wet again. Showers will arrive early tomorrow afternoon between 2 PM and 4 PM and stick around for the rest of Friday. With the wet weather anticipated to arrive a bit later than first thought, that should give us ample time to at least climb into the mid 40s tomorrow. Temperatures will not waver too much through the weekend given the rain and cloud cover. Friday night some periods of moderate to even heavy rain will be possible. However, it looks like the first half of Saturday could feature a brief dry slot. Saturday will likely be more on and off periods of rain, rather than consistent and steady rain. Another wave of showers will move in later on Saturday and linger our precipitation into Sunday. Finally, we will dry out late in the day on Sunday and temperatures will begin to cool off into a new work week.

SLIGHTLY COOLER START TO NEXT WEEK: Given the chance for at least upper 40s and possibly some 50s this weekend – next week will start off feeling a bit cooler. The Climate Prediction Center is still hinting at the chance for some above average temperatures, but keep in mind our average highs are now in the lower 40s. That means, “above average” could mean temperatures in the mid 40s. Either way, it appears the first half of the week will cool down into the low 40s and potentially even upper 30s. The later half of the work week will start to trend upward with a chance for more rain showers late week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash