Woman hit in head, robbed in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA. — A woman was reportedly struck in the back of the head and robbed early this morning in Carlisle. It happened at 1:35 a.a. in the 400 block of S. Pitt St. The victim told police she fell when struck, and the suspect or suspects took her purse. She did not know which way they went.

Carlisle Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area to review their footage and to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252. Reference case number CAR2018-12-0656.