YORK COUNTY — A York man faces charges following an alleged robbery.

Christopher Scheller, 23, is accused of taking $112 from the victim at a residence in Hanover last month.

It’s alleged that on November 22, Scheller walked into a home on the 400 block of Broadway and went to the victim’s room. The victim was speaking to another person when Scheller allegedly grabbed a can — which had money in it — from her and fled.