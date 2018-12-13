× York man indicted by federal grand jury for armed robbery, firearms offense

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed robbery and a firearms offense.

Ernesto Watkins, 21, was indicted yesterday on charges.

According to the United States Attorney David Freed, the indictment alleges that Watkins robbed a Turkey Hill Minit Market in downtown York on July 1.

The indictment alleges that Watkins brandished a Imez 9mm Makarov handgun during the robbery.

Now, Watkins is facing charges.