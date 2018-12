× Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ephrata Township, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A bicyclist died Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Ephrata Township, police confirm to FOX43.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Hahnstown Road just before 4 p.m.

The road is closed indefinitely, police add. Detours can be found at Mohler Church Road and Glenwood Drive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.