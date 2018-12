× Chambersburg man charged in Gettysburg road rage incident

ADAMS COUNTY — A Chambersburg man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident.

Police say the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Friday along Route 30 in Gettysburg.

Adam Coulson allegedly brandished a handgun at another driver.

He was stopped after the incident and was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm without a permit to carry, according to police.